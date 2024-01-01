Green Island

Find this artificial island built in the '80s just off the Corniche. It's 785,000 sq metres with greenery and a rarely used amphitheatre. Visitors are welcome to have barbecues here and can hire bicycles (from KD2). Sadly, the place has been neglected in recent years, but there were rumours that it may be refurbished.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.44 MILES
Housed in the basement of a large villa, this exquisite ethnographic museum should not be missed. There are inlaid musical instruments suspended in glass…
3.33 MILES
Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…
3.38 MILES
The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with…
3.85 MILES
One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish…
1.58 MILES
For a brilliantly bizarre art-in-action experience, visit this residential house covered with mirror mosaics. It's the creation of gloriously eccentric…
4 MILES
This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…
2.33 MILES
The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural…
11.81 MILES
In the residential suburb of Qurain, this excellent small museum is a sobering memorial to a cell of young Kuwaitis who tried to resist Iraqi arrest in…
