Green Island

Kuwait City

Find this artificial island built in the '80s just off the Corniche. It's 785,000 sq metres with greenery and a rarely used amphitheatre. Visitors are welcome to have barbecues here and can hire bicycles (from KD2). Sadly, the place has been neglected in recent years, but there were rumours that it may be refurbished.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Detail of entrance to Tareq Rajab Museum.

    Tareq Rajab Museum

    3.44 MILES

    Housed in the basement of a large villa, this exquisite ethnographic museum should not be missed. There are inlaid musical instruments suspended in glass…

  • A date shop at Al Mubarkia souk in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Souq Mubarakiya

    3.33 MILES

    Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…

  • Ramadan prayer at Grand Mosque of Kuwait at night , Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Grand Mosque

    3.38 MILES

    The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with…

  • Kuwaiti walking in front of Scientific Centre.

    Scientific Center

    3.85 MILES

    One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish…

  • Mirror House

    Mirror House

    1.58 MILES

    For a brilliantly bizarre art-in-action experience, visit this residential house covered with mirror mosaics. It's the creation of gloriously eccentric…

  • Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    4 MILES

    This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…

  • Kuwait Towers

    Kuwait Towers

    2.33 MILES

    The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural…

  • Al Qurain Martyrs’ Museum

    Al Qurain Martyrs’ Museum

    11.81 MILES

    In the residential suburb of Qurain, this excellent small museum is a sobering memorial to a cell of young Kuwaitis who tried to resist Iraqi arrest in…

