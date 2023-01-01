The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with extravagant features including a palm tree-lined courtyard, stained glass from France and Italian marble detailing, plus mosaics from Morocco, chandeliers from Germany, teak wood from India and a striking gold-plated central dome. Tours are provided by knowledgeable staff and cover Kuwaiti culture and a peek into the emir's private room. Women must wear an abaya (full-length robe-like dress) and a headscarf (both provided).

The Grand Mosque has Kuwait’s highest minaret (74m) and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers in the main hall (open for prayer on Fridays and holidays), and another 7000 in the courtyard. Don't miss the glass cabinet with a replica of the oldest Quran in the world in it.