Heritage Museum

Forming part of the National Museum complex, this series of dark corridors is built like pre-oil Kuwaiti streets, with displays full of antiques, plus full-sized models portraying all the different traders and buyers of the time – iron mongers, tailors, boat builders, and plenty of men in full national dress. Some of the light boxes are broken and some exhibits feel neglected, but visitors will get a good insight into the past and enjoy the atmospheric (and slightly creepy) passages.

Buses 12 and 16 stop a few blocks from the museum.