National Assembly Building

Kuwait City

LoginSave

The official seat of Kuwait's parliament with its distinctive canopy – designed to evoke the image of Bedouin tents – was the brainchild by Jørn Utzon, the Danish architect behind the Sydney Opera House. Completed in 1982, the dramatic white building is not open to the public, but it's worth a look from the outside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Detail of entrance to Tareq Rajab Museum.

    Tareq Rajab Museum

    6.22 MILES

    Housed in the basement of a large villa, this exquisite ethnographic museum should not be missed. There are inlaid musical instruments suspended in glass…

  • A date shop at Al Mubarkia souk in Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Souq Mubarakiya

    0.62 MILES

    Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…

  • Ramadan prayer at Grand Mosque of Kuwait at night , Kuwait City, Kuwait.

    Grand Mosque

    0.88 MILES

    The largest of the city’s 800 mosques, opened in 1986, completely survived the Iraqi invasion. It cost KD14 million (US$46 million) to build, with…

  • Kuwaiti walking in front of Scientific Centre.

    Scientific Center

    7.71 MILES

    One of the largest aquariums in the Middle East is housed in this sail-shaped building. The giant spider crabs (3.8m leg to leg), fluorescent jellyfish…

  • Mirror House

    Mirror House

    3.15 MILES

    For a brilliantly bizarre art-in-action experience, visit this residential house covered with mirror mosaics. It's the creation of gloriously eccentric…

  • Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

    0.22 MILES

    This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…

  • Kuwait Towers

    Kuwait Towers

    2.7 MILES

    The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural…

  • Al Qurain Martyrs’ Museum

    Al Qurain Martyrs’ Museum

    13.58 MILES

    In the residential suburb of Qurain, this excellent small museum is a sobering memorial to a cell of young Kuwaitis who tried to resist Iraqi arrest in…

View more attractions

Nearby Kuwait City attractions

2. Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya

0.22 MILES

This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in…

3. Kuwait National Museum

0.26 MILES

It was the pride of Kuwait and contained one of the most important collections of Islamic art in the world until the 1990 Iraqi invasion. Sadly, the…

4. Heritage Museum

0.28 MILES

Forming part of the National Museum complex, this series of dark corridors is built like pre-oil Kuwaiti streets, with displays full of antiques, plus…

5. Al Maqsab Gate

0.57 MILES

This refurbished, simple city gate once used to enter Kuwait's walled city is around a century old. Although the wall has come down, similar gates all…

6. Souq Mubarakiya

0.62 MILES

Once the centre of trade before the nation found oil, Kuwait City's old souq has retained its sprawling, bustling glory. The historical centre of the…

7. Al Jahra Gate

0.67 MILES

City gates once lined Al Soor St – one that remains is Al Jahra Gate, at the centre of where Al Soor St meets the First Ring Road. Despite the gate's…

8. Liberation Tower

0.67 MILES

Not to be confused with the distinctive Kuwait Towers, the striking Liberation Tower, with its UFO-like saucer, is the second-tallest tower in Kuwait. At…