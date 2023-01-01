This exceptional cultural centre has stunning galleries that contain some of the highlights of the world-class Al Sabah Collection, part of which was in the National Museum before the Iraqi invasion. With informative labels in English and Arabic, videos with experts explaining the pieces and some exquisite sculptures and archaeological finds of great antiquity from across the region, it's everything the National Museum could be, albeit on a smaller scale.
Dar Al Athar Al Islamiyya
Top choice in Kuwait City
