The Kuwait Towers, with their distinctive blue-green ‘sequins’, are the instantly recognisable symbols of the nation. Designed by a Swedish architectural firm, they opened in 1979. The largest of the three rises to a height of 187m. Guests can visit a gift shop, viewing platform and an international buffet restaurant. The standard ticket price includes entry to the 360-degree viewing deck at 120m. The entry fee is waived if you eat at the restaurant, offering views at 82m.

Breakfast (adult/child KD8/5) is available between 8am and 11.30am, with lunch and dinner (adult/child KD14/8) served from 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Parking is available for diners only.