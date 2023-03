This large market hall has rows of stalls selling all manner of morsels from the sea. Vendors tout their catch of the day, which may include anything from stacks of sardines to 2m-long groupers to buckets of enormous prawns. It's a vibrant place that offers a wonderful insight into local life. There's a fruit and veg section at the front of the building. Find it between the Dhow Harbour, where the catch of the day comes in, and Sharq Marina mall.