Al Shaheed Park

It's easy to spend a whole day in Kuwait's largest urban park, which has jogging and walking paths covering more than 2km. The green space contains botanical gardens, a lake and palm trees galore, plus restaurants and two museums (the Habitat and Memorial Museums). Just outside the main park area is a cycle track and designated 'resting place' for migrating birds. Fully lit at night, the park is a nice outdoor space to explore of an evening during the warmer months.

Park attendants keep the place immaculate; ask at the visitor centre about upcoming outdoor events being held at the amphitheatre. In the middle of the park, the excellent Three & Barista cafe makes a great air-conditioned pit stop.