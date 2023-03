When Kuwait City was protected by a wall, gates such as this one allowed folks to enter and exit while the wall protected the city from attack. Around a century old, this is one of the larger remaining and refurbished gates in the city, complete with windows, stairs and hatches, which would have been guarded to prevent intruders.

Those comfortable crossing a busy intersection can walk up to the small fence surrounding the gate, in the middle of the intersection, to snap a picture.