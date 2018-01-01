1 Day Glimpse of Wildlife Nairobi Tour

Nairobi National Park (3-4hrs) You will be picked up at your hotel / airport and be driven to Nairobi National park, which is situated almost at the doorstep of the capital city, not far from JKIA Airport. The Nairobi national park is ideal for making acquaintance with Kenya and good preparation for a safari. It contains a satisfying number of Africa’s best known animals- gazelle, zebra, giraffe and buffalo, lion, leopard, and cheetah that may prove to be camera friendly than those in the bush. The park is one of the best places in Kenya to spot rhinos. In the southeast of the park, you can walk through an acacia forest and have a chance to spot hippopotamus and crocodiles in Athi River. Over one hundred species of mammals mainly plains game have been recorded in this park. The big five are represented except the elephant. A unique feature of Nairobi national park is that visitors do not have to travel far to view game in their natural habitat. David Sheldrick Animal Orphanage (3hrs) You will be driven to David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage located not far from Nairobi National Park, where orphaned baby elephants amongst other animals are taken care of by a dedicated team of conservationists. The orphanage is run by Daphne Sheldrick, the wife of the late famous Naturalist, David William Sheldrick who was the founder Warden of Tsavo East National Park in Kenya from its inception in 1948 to 1976. At 1100 Hours, the baby animals are brought from the National Park for a mud-bath at the orphanage. You may not feed the animals but will get a chance to view the handlers feeding them. Giraffe Centre/Manor (2-3hrs) Later you will later explore the Giraffe Centre which is located at Langata, approximately 20 kilometers from Nairobi. The Giraffe Center is a wonderful and refreshing experience undertaken during African Spice Safaris excursion in Nairobi. This tour gives an up close encounter where guests have the opportunity to view giraffes as well as feed them. The centre has rescued, hand-reared and released around 500 orphaned giraffes back into the wild since opening in 1979. Young giraffes born at the Centre were relocated to Soy Sambu Ranch near Lake Elementaita, and Kigio Conservancy near Gilgil and Sergoit ranch in Eldoret while recently they relocated some to Mwea National Game Reserve. Today the Rothschild Giraffe population in Kenya is about 300. In the afternoon, we drop you off at your hotel.