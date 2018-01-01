Giraffe Center Half Day Trip from Nairobi

The tour start by picking you from your Nairobi Hotel. Proceed to the Giraffe Center, the headquarter for the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife made famous by "Daisy Rothschild", a giraffe calf rescued from Soi, on the Western Kenya border. Daisy and her family form only a small part of a herd of these gentle giants, living in a semi wild state at Giraffe Manor. You will also learn their behaviours, traits and more conservation education. These animals will come to a protecting wall to be fed. Make the most of your visit when you go to the Giraffe Center nature trail up until the Gogo River. This is what most people don't get to see and it's a fascinating place to walk in the nature, with bushes on either side and birds giving the most wondrous songs. The trail will take about 1-hour going up and down in a relaxing pace. Entry fees to the giraffe center are included . After the tour you will be dropped back to your hotel.MORNING OPTION8:00AM: Pick up from location/locations to be advised.9:00AM: Arrive at Giraffe Center. 9:00AM - 11:00AM spend good time at Center 12:00PM: drop you off at a location of your choice within the city AFTERNOON OPTION2:00PM: Pick up from location/locations to be advised.2:45PM: Arrive at Giraffe Center. 2:45PM - 5:00PM: spend good time at Center . 6:00PM: drop you off at a location of your choice within the city