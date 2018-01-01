Welcome to Western Kenya
But there's much more to western Kenya than these plains of herbivores and carnivores. The dense forests of Kakamega are buzzing with weird and wonderful creatures, the rain-soaked hills of Kericho and their verdant tea gardens bring new meaning to the word ‘green’, and amid the boat-speckled waters of Lake Victoria lies a smattering of seldom-visited islands crying out for exploration.
Giraffe Center Half Day Trip from Nairobi
The tour start by picking you from your Nairobi Hotel. Proceed to the Giraffe Center, the headquarter for the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife made famous by "Daisy Rothschild", a giraffe calf rescued from Soi, on the Western Kenya border. Daisy and her family form only a small part of a herd of these gentle giants, living in a semi wild state at Giraffe Manor. You will also learn their behaviours, traits and more conservation education. These animals will come to a protecting wall to be fed. Make the most of your visit when you go to the Giraffe Center nature trail up until the Gogo River. This is what most people don't get to see and it's a fascinating place to walk in the nature, with bushes on either side and birds giving the most wondrous songs. The trail will take about 1-hour going up and down in a relaxing pace. Entry fees to the giraffe center are included . After the tour you will be dropped back to your hotel.MORNING OPTION8:00AM: Pick up from location/locations to be advised.9:00AM: Arrive at Giraffe Center. 9:00AM - 11:00AM spend good time at Center 12:00PM: drop you off at a location of your choice within the city AFTERNOON OPTION2:00PM: Pick up from location/locations to be advised.2:45PM: Arrive at Giraffe Center. 2:45PM - 5:00PM: spend good time at Center . 6:00PM: drop you off at a location of your choice within the city
Ultimate East Africa
Beginning in Nairobi, with its convenient international airport, this 22-day African adventure offers up the prizes of Uganda before heading east towards the beaches of Zanzibar. Enjoy wildlife safari drives across the Serengeti and trek through remote forests for an incredible encounter with mountain gorillas in their own habitat. Travel aboard our overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping along the way will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Our certified CEO will lead the way and share with you the hidden gems that will have your camera’s shutter working overtime. This trip will truly leave an impression on you for the rest of your life!
Masai & Tanzania Camping Safari
Long on yearning for the savannahs of East Africa but short on time? This should do the trick. This adventure spreads the wonders of the Serengeti, the Ngorongoro Crater, magnificent Lake Manyara and campouts under the broad midnight skies of the Masai Mara over 10 adventure-filled days. Our all-terrain vehicles cut down the travel time, making sure your every minute in Africa is spent interacting with the locals and tracking the Big Five. Africa in a flash? It can be done.
Ultimate Africa
Spanning nine countries, this journey is full of diverse cultures, abundant wildlife, spectacular landscapes, stunning beaches, and loads of adventure. Track the Big Five across open savannah, explore the Okavango Delta in a dugout mokoro canoe, encounter gorillas deep in the Ugandan wilderness – do it all on this ultimate 52-day adventure and get a real feel for how large Africa truly is. Travel aboard our rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV) is well-paced and wilderness camping will bring you closer to the region’s wildlife. Encounter rare wildlife and real people on this unique and cost-effective journey through the stunning scenery of Southern and East Africa.
Safari in Kenya & Tanzania
Few travel experiences compare to encountering the legendary wildlife of the Serengeti and Masai Mara alongside expert naturalists. On this two-week trip through the grasslands of Kenya and Tanzania, explore incredible national parks and stay at beautifully outfitted safari lodges and camps. Experience the East African savannah with all five senses as you search for the “big five.”
Kenya & Tanzania Overland
Nairobi is your gateway to this ten-day adventure that serves up all of Africa's wildness for a decidedly mild price. Here, you'll head out across the acacia-spotted savannah of the Serengeti and the plains of the majestic Masai Mara in search of the Big Five. Our overland adventure vehicle (OAV) will ferry you through the incredible scenery of Kenya and Tanzania safely and in good spirits — and camping will keep you close to the action. With this much stunning African wilderness so close at hand, expect your shutter finger to get a hefty workout.