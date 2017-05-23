Welcome to Watamu
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle when you arrive at one of Mombasa busy airports, and enjoy the convenience of a private transfer. A professional driver will pick you up at the airport Mombasa and deliver you directly to the door of your Malindi or Watamu hotel or private residence. Travel in a comfortable, spacious sedan for up to three passengers or a minivan for up to five passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Malindi or Watamu without worrying about taxi meters or traffic. Transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please provide accommodation and flight details when making your booking. You’ll receive confirmation within 24 hours and a voucher to show the driver. It’s that simple! Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan.Before leaving home to start your holiday or work assignment, it is reassuring to know you have an immaculate driver and vehicle.
Day 1: Nairobi to Lake Nakuru National Park (B,L.D)Meet your guide in the lobby of your Nairobi hotel or arrivals hall at the airport. Depart after breakfast at 8am for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park, passing through beautiful landscapes of the Great Rift Valley along the way. Lake Nakuru National Park is one of the best parks in the country, located just 10km from Nakuru town. It is a home to a large variety of animals and a wide species of birds, with flamingos as the dominant. After a short game drive, continue en route for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge. Embark on an afternoon game drive thereafter in search of game before dinner. Overnight: Local lodge Day 2: Lake Nakuru to Masai Mara (B,L,D)Go on an early morning drive and return back in time for breakfast. After breakfast, depart for the drive to the Masai Mara National Reserve, arriving in time for lunch at Mara River Lodge. Have a short siesta before an afternoon game at 4:00pm. Enjoy dinner in the evening. Overnight: Local lodge Day 3: Full-day Masai Mara (B,L,D)Spend a full-day on a game drive in search of animals. On this day, you will have the flexibility to decide how you wish to spend the day. Carry a picnic breakfast or lunch to have the entire day without returning back for meals, thus maximizing your time on game drives. Dinner will be served upon your return to the lodge. Overnight: Local lodge Day 4: Masai Mara to Nairobi (B)Enjoy one last early morning game drive before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, depart for a short mid-morning game drive out of Masai Mara while on your way back to Nairobi. Arrive early in the afternoon with a drop-off at your Nairobi hotel or airport, or continue with an additional adventure such as a safari in Tanzania or beach holiday in Mombasa, Watamu, Diani or Zanzibar.
Day 1: Nairobi - Masai Mara game reserve ( 265 km: 4-5 hrs) 0730hrs:Pick up from your Nairobi hotel . Proceed to the Masai Mara game reserve. During the afternoon, explore the Masai Mara on your first game viewing drive of safari. Overnight at your Masai Mara safari sopa lodge/Similar Day 2: Masai mara game reserve - full day Today shall be a game viewing extravaganza!, Masai Mara host the highest and most varied concentration of wild animals than any other wildlife park in the region. Other options at the Masai mara:- -Balloon excursion and Masai village visit. Overnight shall be at your Masai Mara safari Sopa lodge /Similar. Day 3: Masai Mara to lake Nakuru: (275 km: 5 Hrs.) A short morning game viewing drive may be scheduled for the early morning. Later depart the for the lake Nakuru national park. Overnight at your lake Nakuru safari lodge / tented camp. Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park - Lake Naivasha . Bird watching and game viewing drives at Lake Nakuru. We head to the nearby Lake Naivasha and Hell's Gate on a relaxed drive. Overnight at a Lake Naivasha Sopa resort/Similar Day 5: Lake Naivasha - Amboseli: (350 km. 5 Hrs) A long and easy drive to the Amboseli awaits you today. A Short game viewing drive with possible views of the Mount Kilimanjaro peaks.(Weather permitting). Overnight at your Amboseli Kibo Safari Camp/Similar Day 6: Amboseli National Park. Early pre-breakfast game viewing drive at the Amboseli national park. Today shall be spent exploring the Amboseli National park on unlimited game viewing drives. Overnight Kibo Safari Camp/Similar Day 7: Amboseli -Tsavo west: (100 km: 2 Hrs.) Short morning game viewing drive is scheduled at the Amboseli this morning. Mount Kilimanjaro mass provides wonderful back ground for photographic moments. Later the safari tour proceeds to Tsavo West National Park. Overnight Sarova Saltlick Game Lodge/Similar Day 8: Tsavo West -Tsavo East National Park Game viewing drives at the Tsavo West with a stop at the Mzima springs.Later proceed to Tsavo east national park with game spotting and scenery viewing en - route. Overnight Tsavo East Ashnil/Similar Day 9: Tsavo East National Park- Nairobi or proceed to Mombasa, Your last day on safari ! Early morning game viewing drives at the Tsavo East national park. Later return to Nairobi . Drop off at Nairobi airport or Nairobi hotel You can also proceed to the Kenya coast beach resorts of Mombasa,Watamu,Diani,Bamburi etc.
Day 1 - Nairobi to Maasai Mara Game Reserve:- At 7:30 a.m., you will be picked up from your Nairobi hotel or Nairobi Airport (NBO). You will proceed to the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. During the afternoon, you will explore the Maasai Mara on your first game viewing drive of safari. Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/Similar on full Boards Day 2 - Maasai Mara Game Reserve FUll Day:- Today, there will be a game viewing extravaganza! Maasai Mara Game Reserve remains the most exciting wildlife eco-system. It is host to the highest and most varied concentration of wild animals than any other wildlife park in the region. Day 3 - Maasai Mara to Lake Nakuru:- A short morning game viewing drive may be scheduled for the early morning. Later, you will depart the for the Lake Nakuru National Park. On the route to Lake Nakuru National Park, there shall be stops on scenic points. There will also be an opportunity to visit the rhino sanctuary. Accommodation Lake Nakuru Lodges/Sopa/Similar on full Boards Day 4 - Lake Nakuru National Park to Lake Naivasha:- There will be a bird watching and game viewing drives at Lake Nakuru. Early afternoon shall be spent enjoying a boat ride at Lake Naivasha. There is also an optional visit to Hells Gate National Park where you ride and trek as you watch small game. Accommodation Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort/Similar on Full Board Day 5 - Lake Naivasha to Amboseli:- A long and easy drive to the Amboseli awaits you today. There will be a short game viewing drive with possible views of the Mount Kilimanjaro peaks if the weather permits. Accommodation Amboseli National Park Kibo Safari Camp/Similar on Full Board Day 6 - Amboseli National Park Full Day:- Today shall be spent exploring the Amboseli National Park on unlimited game viewing drives. Overnight shall be at your safari lodge or tented camp. Accommodation Amboseli National Park Kibo Safari Camp/Similar on Full Board Day 7 - Amboseli to Tsavo West:- A short morning game viewing drive is scheduled at the Amboseli this morning. Later, the safari tour proceeds to Tsavo West National Park. Accommodation Sarova Saltlick/Similar Day 8 - Tsavo West to Tsavo East National Park:- There will be a game viewing drives at the Tsavo West with a stop at the Mzima Springs. Later, you will proceed to Tsavo East National Park with game spotting and scenery viewing en-route. Accommodation Ashnil Game Lodge/Similar Day 9 - Tsavo East National Park to Nairobi:- There will be an early morning game viewing drives at the Tsavo East National Park. Later, you will return to Nairobi. Drop off will be at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) or a Nairobi hotel. You can also proceed to the Kenya coast beach resorts of Mombasa, Watamu, Diani, Bamburi
Be picked up from your hotel in Mombasa by your guide. You will then be taken to Malindi to view the ancient buildings and attractions, namely the Jumaa mosque, village homes, shops and Palace. You will then be taken to experience the beauty of the Mida creek, 12 square miles of Mangrove forests. The creek makes an incredible transition from the coral reefs of the ocean with many wild birds inhabiting there; sandplover, egret, tern, whimbrel, curlew sandpiper and sanderling. You will then be transferred to visit to the remains of a Swahili town called Gedi. Here your guide will tell you about the history of the palace and tombs and the spectacular variety of trees including; combretum, tamarind, baobab, wild ficus and sterculia.You will break for lunch at Watamu. Visit to the Watamu Snake Farm where the largest collection of snakes in East Africa are found. Visit the Vasco da Gama pillar, one of the oldest European monuments in Africa where you will get the history of the pillar. Drive back to your hotel in Mombasa in the evening.