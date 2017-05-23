9-Days Discover Kenya Safaris

Day 1 - Nairobi to Maasai Mara Game Reserve:- At 7:30 a.m., you will be picked up from your Nairobi hotel or Nairobi Airport (NBO). You will proceed to the Maasai Mara Game Reserve. During the afternoon, you will explore the Maasai Mara on your first game viewing drive of safari. Accommodation Masai Mara Sopa Lodges/Similar on full Boards Day 2 - Maasai Mara Game Reserve FUll Day:- Today, there will be a game viewing extravaganza! Maasai Mara Game Reserve remains the most exciting wildlife eco-system. It is host to the highest and most varied concentration of wild animals than any other wildlife park in the region. Day 3 - Maasai Mara to Lake Nakuru:- A short morning game viewing drive may be scheduled for the early morning. Later, you will depart the for the Lake Nakuru National Park. On the route to Lake Nakuru National Park, there shall be stops on scenic points. There will also be an opportunity to visit the rhino sanctuary. Accommodation Lake Nakuru Lodges/Sopa/Similar on full Boards Day 4 - Lake Nakuru National Park to Lake Naivasha:- There will be a bird watching and game viewing drives at Lake Nakuru. Early afternoon shall be spent enjoying a boat ride at Lake Naivasha. There is also an optional visit to Hells Gate National Park where you ride and trek as you watch small game. Accommodation Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort/Similar on Full Board Day 5 - Lake Naivasha to Amboseli:- A long and easy drive to the Amboseli awaits you today. There will be a short game viewing drive with possible views of the Mount Kilimanjaro peaks if the weather permits. Accommodation Amboseli National Park Kibo Safari Camp/Similar on Full Board Day 6 - Amboseli National Park Full Day:- Today shall be spent exploring the Amboseli National Park on unlimited game viewing drives. Overnight shall be at your safari lodge or tented camp. Accommodation Amboseli National Park Kibo Safari Camp/Similar on Full Board Day 7 - Amboseli to Tsavo West:- A short morning game viewing drive is scheduled at the Amboseli this morning. Later, the safari tour proceeds to Tsavo West National Park. Accommodation Sarova Saltlick/Similar Day 8 - Tsavo West to Tsavo East National Park:- There will be a game viewing drives at the Tsavo West with a stop at the Mzima Springs. Later, you will proceed to Tsavo East National Park with game spotting and scenery viewing en-route. Accommodation Ashnil Game Lodge/Similar Day 9 - Tsavo East National Park to Nairobi:- There will be an early morning game viewing drives at the Tsavo East National Park. Later, you will return to Nairobi. Drop off will be at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) or a Nairobi hotel. You can also proceed to the Kenya coast beach resorts of Mombasa, Watamu, Diani, Bamburi