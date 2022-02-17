Getty Images

South Coast

From the hypnotic port city of Mombasa south to the border with Tanzania, this stretch of Kenyan coast is anything but ordinary. Where else can you see snow-white beaches framed by kayas (sacred forests), soft-sailed dhows and elephant watering holes, all in one day, returning by night to your digs along one of the most beautiful beaches in Africa?

Governed by Swahili rhythms and the rise and fall of the tides, life here moves to its own beat. Thanks to the long interplay of Africa, India and Arabia, this coast feels wildly different from the rest of Kenya. Its people, the Swahili, have created a distinctive Indian Ocean society – built on trade with distant shores – that lends real romance to the coast's beaches and spice to its food, and to Mombasa, a city embraced by poets for many centuries.

Explore South Coast

  • Fort Jesus

    This 16th-century fort and Unesco World Heritage treasure is Mombasa’s most visited site. The metre-thick walls, frescoed interiors, traces of European…

  • K

    Kisite Marine National Park

    Off the south coast of Wasini, this gorgeous marine park, which also incorporates the Mpunguti Marine National Reserve and the two tiny Penguti islands,…

  • M

    Mwaluganje Elephant Sanctuary

    This sanctuary is a good example of community-based conservation, with local people acting as stakeholders in the project. It was opened in October 1995…

  • S

    Shimba Hills National Reserve

    This park is among the easiest to visit in Kenya, within spitting distance of Diani Beach, with numerous driving routes and a couple of hiking trails. Its…

  • K

    Kaya Kinondo

    This forest, sacred to the Digo people, is the only one of the area's sacred forests that's open to visitors. Visiting this small grove is a nature walk,…

  • J

    Jumba la Mtwana

    These Swahili ruins, just north of Mtwapa Creek, have as much archaeological grandeur as the more famous Gede ruins. Jumba la Mtwana means ‘Big House of…

  • H

    Haller Park

    This lovely wildlife sanctuary, part of the Baobab Adventure complex, includes a fish farm and reptile park. Guided walks around the park last about 1½…

  • C

    Colobus Conservation Centre

    Notice the monkeys clambering on rope ladders over the road? The 'colobridges' are the work of the Colobus Conservation Centre, which aims to protect the…

  • M

    Mkwiro

    Mkwiro is a small village on the unvisited eastern end of Wasini Island. The gorgeous hour-long walk from Wasini village, through woodlands, past tiny…

