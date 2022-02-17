This 283-hectare drive-through enclosure next to the Morani Information Centre is home to the last three remaining northern white rhinos (one male and two…
Laikipia Plateau
Set against the backdrop of Mt Kenya, the Laikipia plateau extends over 9500 sq km of semi-arid plains, dramatic gouges and acacia-thicket-covered hills. This patchwork of privately owned ranches, wildlife conservancies and small-scale farms has become one of the most important areas for biodiversity in the country, boasting wildlife densities second only to those found in the Masai Mara. It's the last refuge of Kenya’s African wild dogs and it's here that some of the most effective conservation work in the country is being done. Indeed, these vast plains are home to some of Kenya’s highest populations of endangered species, including half of the country’s black rhinos and half of the world’s Grevy’s zebras.
For more information on the region's ecosystems and wildlife, contact the Laikipia Wildlife Forum and pick up a copy of Laikipia – A Natural History Guide, sold at many lodge gift shops across the region.
Explore Laikipia Plateau
- EEndangered Species Enclosure
This 283-hectare drive-through enclosure next to the Morani Information Centre is home to the last three remaining northern white rhinos (one male and two…
- LLewa Wildlife Conservancy
While this massive 222-sq-km conservancy, just south of Isiolo, could boast about its luxury lodges, stunning scenery and astounding wildlife activities,…
- BBorana Conservancy
One of the longest-standing conservancies in the area, the Borana cattle ranch (now the Borana Conservancy), owned by the Dyer family for three…
- OOl Pejeta Conservancy
Ol Pejeta Conservancy was once one of the largest cattle ranches in Kenya, but is now a 365-sq-km, privately owned wildlife reserve. It markets itself as…
- MMt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy Animal Orphanage
It may come off a little zoo-like at first but this orphanage is one of the few places in the world to have successfully bred the rare mountain bongo. Its…
- CChimpanzee Sanctuary
Home to 39 profoundly damaged chimpanzees rescued from captivity across Africa and further afield, Ol Pejeta's Chimp Sanctuary encompasses two large…
- SSolio Game Reserve
This family run, private 71-sq-km reserve, 22km north of Nyeri, is Kenya's oldest rhino sanctuary and an important breeding centre for black rhinos. The…
- MMugie Conservancy
At the very western edge of the Laikipia plateau, the Mugie Conservancy is a 200-sq-km private wildlife reserve. It's crawling with heavyweight animals –…
- TThomson’s Falls
Set back in an evergreen river valley and studded with sharp rocks and screaming baboons, the white cataracts plummet over 74m. The dramatic experience of…
