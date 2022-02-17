©Peter Grunert/Lonely Planet

Laikipia Plateau

Set against the backdrop of Mt Kenya, the Laikipia plateau extends over 9500 sq km of semi-arid plains, dramatic gouges and acacia-thicket-covered hills. This patchwork of privately owned ranches, wildlife conservancies and small-scale farms has become one of the most important areas for biodiversity in the country, boasting wildlife densities second only to those found in the Masai Mara. It's the last refuge of Kenya’s African wild dogs and it's here that some of the most effective conservation work in the country is being done. Indeed, these vast plains are home to some of Kenya’s highest populations of endangered species, including half of the country’s black rhinos and half of the world’s Grevy’s zebras.

For more information on the region's ecosystems and wildlife, contact the Laikipia Wildlife Forum and pick up a copy of Laikipia – A Natural History Guide, sold at many lodge gift shops across the region.

  • E

    Endangered Species Enclosure

    This 283-hectare drive-through enclosure next to the Morani Information Centre is home to the last three remaining northern white rhinos (one male and two…

  • L

    Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    While this massive 222-sq-km conservancy, just south of Isiolo, could boast about its luxury lodges, stunning scenery and astounding wildlife activities,…

  • B

    Borana Conservancy

    One of the longest-standing conservancies in the area, the Borana cattle ranch (now the Borana Conservancy), owned by the Dyer family for three…

  • O

    Ol Pejeta Conservancy

    Ol Pejeta Conservancy was once one of the largest cattle ranches in Kenya, but is now a 365-sq-km, privately owned wildlife reserve. It markets itself as…

  • C

    Chimpanzee Sanctuary

    Home to 39 profoundly damaged chimpanzees rescued from captivity across Africa and further afield, Ol Pejeta's Chimp Sanctuary encompasses two large…

  • S

    Solio Game Reserve

    This family run, private 71-sq-km reserve, 22km north of Nyeri, is Kenya's oldest rhino sanctuary and an important breeding centre for black rhinos. The…

  • M

    Mugie Conservancy

    At the very western edge of the Laikipia plateau, the Mugie Conservancy is a 200-sq-km private wildlife reserve. It's crawling with heavyweight animals –…

  • T

    Thomson’s Falls

    Set back in an evergreen river valley and studded with sharp rocks and screaming baboons, the white cataracts plummet over 74m. The dramatic experience of…

