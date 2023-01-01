Children's Museum

This brilliantly designed hands-on museum for kids is a complete joy. In its many zones, young visitors can play and learn about everything from the working of the human body to lasers and rainbows. Particular favourites (possibly because they also involve dressing up) are the building site with its bricks and pulleys, and the mocked-up Royal Jordanian plane and air control tower. There's an outdoor play area and a cafe, plus a lovely library if the children need some quiet time.

All displays are in English and Arabic. Staff offer a caring and welcoming hand. If you're based in Amman long-term, a family membership ticket (from JD60) is a good investment for unlimited visits plus access to special events.

Unaccompanied adults are not permitted.