Martyr's Monument Museum

Amman

The simple and solemn Martyr’s Monument Museum houses a small but interesting collection of documents, chronicling Jordan’s recent military history, from the Arab Revolt in 1916 (in which 10,000 Arab fighters were killed) through to the Arab–Israeli wars. The intention, however, is a focus on remembrance rather than historical verisimilitude.

The memorial is on the road to Zarqa, 1km east of the Sports City junction, in the grounds of the Sports City. A private taxi from downtown costs around JD5.

