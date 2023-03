This historic townhouse, built in 1924, has served as a post office (Amman's first), the Ministry of Finance and a hotel. Today, it has been restored with period furnishings by a prominent Jordanian businessman, who is also the duke of the village of Mukhaybeh. The collection of old photos of Amman provide an interesting glimpse of a bygone age. It's all quite underplayed, but rather charming nonetheless.