Immediately to the right as you enter the Roman Theatre, this small museum houses a modest collection of items illustrating traditional Jordanian life. It includes a Bedouin goat-hair tent complete with tools, musical instruments such as the rababa (a one-stringed Bedouin instrument), looms, mihbash (coffee grinders), some weapons and various costumes, including traditional Circassian dress.

One cabinet has tools from archaeological digs – older visitors may roll their eyes that video cameras are now deemed museum-worthy; younger visitors possibly less so.