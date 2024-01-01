Odeon

Amman

LoginSave

On the eastern side of Amman's Forum stands a 500-seat odeon. Built in the 2nd century AD, it served mainly as a venue for musical performances. It was probably enclosed with a wooden roof or temporary tent roof to shield the performers and audience from the elements. Like its bigger sibling, the nearby Roman Forum, it is seasonally used for performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Temple of Hercules, Citadel, Amman, Jordan

    Citadel

    0.24 MILES

    The area known as the Citadel sits on the highest hill in Amman, Jebel Al Qala’a (about 850m above sea level), and is the site of ancient Rabbath-Ammon…

  • Jordan - Best in Travel 2023 - Video Stills shot September 2022

    Darat Al Funun

    0.53 MILES

    On the hillside to the north of the downtown area, this cultural haven is dedicated to contemporary art. The main building features an excellent art…

  • Amman, Jordan – February 21, 2011: A Mercedes Benz Mclaren stirling moss in Royal automotive museum. 786706201 automotive, jordan, tourer, headlights, view, new, concept, hussein, grand, orange, luxury, germany, black, editorial, vehicle, technology, automobile, moss, amman, modern, transport, limited, stirling, design, slr, king, speed, rich, edition, german, mercedes, transportation, car, kingdom, beautiful, royal, arab, auto, sport, museum, rear, king hussein, sport car, royal automobile museum, illustrative editorial, king abdullah, mercedes-benz, mclaren, abdullah, supercar

    Royal Automobile Museum

    6.97 MILES

    You really don't have to be a car enthusiast to enjoy this museum, which displays more than 70 classic cars and motorbikes from the personal collection of…

  • ancient, archeology, civilisation, nationalism, traditional The Jordan Museum, Amman, Jordan

    Jordan Museum

    0.95 MILES

    The Jordan Museum, located next to the City Hall, is one of the best in the Middle East. Housed in a grand modern building, a series of beautifully…

  • Children's Museum

    Children's Museum

    7.01 MILES

    This brilliantly designed hands-on museum for kids is a complete joy. In its many zones, young visitors can play and learn about everything from the…

  • Built on top of the mountain, Ajloun Castle is a fine example of Islamic military architecture, marking it an important strategic link in the defensive chain against the Crusaders.

    Ajloun Castle

    28.54 MILES

    This historic castle was built atop Mt ‘Auf (1250m) between 1184 and 1188 by one of Saladin’s generals, ‘Izz ad Din Usama bin Munqidh (who was also…

  • Temple of Artemis in the ancient Roman city of Gerasa, preset-day Jerash, Jordan.

    Temple of Artemis

    22.87 MILES

    Dedicated to Artemis, the goddess of hunting and fertility and the daughter of Zeus and Leto, this temple was built between AD 150 and 170, and flanked by…

  • Ruins of the Qasr al Abd.

    Qasr Al Abad

    11.38 MILES

    The small but impressive Qasr Al Abad, west of Amman, is one of the very few examples of pre-Roman construction in Jordan. Mystery surrounds the palace,…

View more attractions

Nearby Amman attractions

1. Museum of Popular Traditions

0.03 MILES

This small museum, immediately to the left as you enter the Roman Theatre, has well-presented displays of traditional costumes, jewellery and face masks,…

2. Folklore Museum

0.05 MILES

Immediately to the right as you enter the Roman Theatre, this small museum houses a modest collection of items illustrating traditional Jordanian life. It…

3. Roman Theatre

0.05 MILES

This magnificently restored theatre is the most obvious and impressive remnant of Roman Philadelphia, and is the highlight of Amman for most foreign…

4. Forum

0.06 MILES

The row of columns immediately in front (north) of the Roman Theatre is all that’s left of the forum, once one of the largest public squares (about 100m…

5. Citadel

0.24 MILES

The area known as the Citadel sits on the highest hill in Amman, Jebel Al Qala’a (about 850m above sea level), and is the site of ancient Rabbath-Ammon…

6. Nymphaeum

0.26 MILES

Built in AD 191, this elaborate public fountain was once a large, two-storey complex with water features, mosaics, stone carvings and possibly a 600-sq…

7. Al Husseiny Mosque

0.31 MILES

Built by King Abdullah I in 1924 and restored in 1987, this compact mosque is in the heart of downtown on the site of an earlier mosque built in AD 640…

8. Duke’s Diwan

0.38 MILES

This historic townhouse, built in 1924, has served as a post office (Amman's first), the Ministry of Finance and a hotel. Today, it has been restored with…