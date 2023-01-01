This street in Jebel Amman is a destination in itself. Ammanis come here every evening to promenade and to visit the many great cafes and restaurants – to see and be seen. There are plenty of shops if you come in the daytime (the area is good for souvenirs), but either way it's best explored by foot as the narrow one-way street easily clogs with traffic any time of day or night.

This is one of the oldest areas in Amman, and if you wander the backstreets, there are still many fine old stone villas to see.