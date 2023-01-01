Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts

This small but impressive gallery is a wonderful place to gain an appreciation of contemporary Jordanian painting, sculpture and pottery. The attractive space highlights contemporary art from around the Middle East and the wider Muslim world. Temporary exhibitions here are of high quality and serve as a valuable introduction (or refresher) to the world of Islamic art. The gallery is signposted from Suleiman Al Nabulsi St, opposite the King Abdullah Mosque.

The gallery is housed in two buildings, separated by a small park that hosts some interesting sculpture – Building 1, on the north side of the park, is the smaller and holds temporary exhibitions; Building 2 opposite contains the ticket office, the bulk of the collection and a cafe on the top floor.