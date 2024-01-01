About 4km west of Wadi As Seer, on the road to the village of Iraq Al Amir, you can spot part of an ancient Roman aqueduct, testament to Rome's success at irrigating this dry land. Wadi As Seer is served by minibus from Amman's Muhajireen Bus Station, but you'll need to walk or have your own transport to get to the aqueduct.
Roman Aqueduct
Amman
