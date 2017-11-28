Welcome to Hakone
Naturally, this is all quite attractive, so it can feel crammed, particularly at weekends and holidays. If you follow the herd, it can also feel highly packaged. To beat the crowds, plan your trip during the week, go hiking and sample some of Hakone's offbeat gems.
2-Day Mt Fuji, Hakone and Bullet Train Tour from Tokyo
In just two days, you can experience lovely Hakone with six different types of transportation: coach, ferry, ropeway, cable car, train and bullet train. Enjoy a guided tour of Mt Fuji, followed by a free day exploring Hakone on your own with a transportation pass. Unwind from your travels with accommodation in a western-style room at Hakone Hotel Kowakien, famous for its hot spring baths. Upgrade for a Japanese-style room, including breakfast and dinner, with open-air baths at Yunohana Onsen Hotel.
Mt Fuji Tour: Lake Ashi Cruise, Odawara Castle from Tokyo
Your exciting day trip begins with pickup at select hotels in Shinjuku, Tokyo by coach. Then relax on a scenic 2-hour transfer to Odawara located in Kanagawa Prefecture. Upon arrival, the coach bus will stop at the Odawara Castle Park and visit the Odawara Castle. The castle is dated back to the mid-1400s and has been rebuilt a few times. Stroll around the castle for approx. 40 to 50 minutes and explore the castle grounds and park. If you travel in the late March, you might also be able to see the beautiful cherry blossom.Later go to the nearby local restaurant for an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet lunch featuring Japanese, Chinese and Western style food. After lunch, you’ll be driven to Hakone for a 30-minute Lake Ashi cruise on a replica pirate ship. While you glide across the crater lake, enjoy the fresh air and, on a clear day, also admire the mesmerizing view of Mt Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain with an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,770 m). Afterwards head to the next destination - Mishima Skywalk, Japan's longest pedestrian-only suspension bridge, and stroll around for approx. 1 hour. On a clear day, you may also get a view of Mt Fuji in the background. When the tour concludes, your coach will take you back to Shinjuku.
Mt Fuji Tour: 5th Station, Pirate Cruise, Outlets from Tokyo
After pickup in the morning in Shinjuku, your tour bus will directly go to Hakone Lake Ashi. Hakone sightseeing cruise "Pirate Ship" is not only an important transportation on Lake Ashi, but also a popular sightseeing activity among visitors. The ship is a pirate-themed ship and there are many pirate statues on the ship, which enable visitors to take fun photos. While sailing on the lake, you are able to take a look at the beautiful sky, mountains and Japanese architecture. If it is a clear day, you will be able to see all of Mt Fuji. After the private Ship ride, time to enjoy a buffet lunch at popular local restaurant called "Shabu Yo", which is a famous restaurant for eating chicken or pork shabu-shabu! Apart from the meat, there is also a wide range of gourmet dishes included all-you-can-eat udon noodles, vegetables, curry and desserts. A soft drink bar is also offered for all-you-can-drink! Eat as much as you can to recharge for your remaining journey! After lunch, the bus will be going to Mt Fuji 5th Station, a spot for a nice view! You can enjoy yourself by sightseeing and taking some memorable pictures here. However, the road towards Mt Fuji New 5th Station is only open from late April to mid-November, so when the road towards is blocked off, you will be guided to visit the "Mizu ga Tsuka Park" near to Mt. Fuji New 5th Station instead.The last stop is the Gotemba Premium Outlets, one of the largest outlets in Japan. They offer over 200 shops including popular Japanese brands as well as luxurious international designer brands. In addition, it is near Mt Fuji, Hakone and other resort areas so that you are able to enjoy the nature while shopping. After the Gotemba Premium Outlets, your bus will return to Shinjuku where the tour concludes.
Hakone Tour from Tokyo, Lake Ashinoko Cruise, Mt. Komagatake
Meet your friendly tour conductor at a central Tokyo meeting point, then relax on a scenic 2.5-hour transfer to Hakone. After arriving in Hakone, board a pirate ship cruise for a thrilling 30-minute sail, enjoying the spectacular views of Mt. Fuji. After stopping at Tokendai Harbour, head to Togendai Station, where you will take the Hakone Ropeway for approximately 16 minutes to Owakudani Station. From the station, walk to Owakudani Valley, where you will have around 45 minutes to take in the breathtaking sights. Then, pick up by coach bus and head to a local restaurant where you will enjoy a buffet lunch in Akakara Gotemba for about 70 minutes including 67 kinds of dishes such as beef, pork and chicken yakiniku, deep-fried chicken, kushikatsu skewered meat cutlet with miso, dessert, etc. After lunch, make a pitstop at the Gotemba premium outlet for two hours to shop for souvenirs. From there, your guide will escort you back to Tokyo, where your tour concludes. The approximate arrival time to Shinjuku is 18:00-18:30.
Hakone Cruise, Sledding, Gotemba Outlet Tour from Tokyo
In the morning at Shinjuku, your tour bus will go directly to Hakone Lake Ashi. The Hakone sightseeing cruise "Pirate Ship" is not only an important form of transportation on Lake Ashi, but also a popular sightseeing activity. The ship was made based on the theme of pirates. There are also many pirate statues on the ship, which enable visitors to take photos. While sailing on the lake, you'll able to take a look at the beautiful sky, mountains, and the Japanese architecture. If it is a clear day, you will be able to see the whole of Mt. Fuji.After the ride, you'll stop for lunch. You will be offered a shabu-shabu hot pot lunch at a popular local restaurant called "Shabu Yo" with all-you-can-eat pork or chicken shabu-shabu, udon noodles, vegetables, and desserts! After the satisfying lunch, it'll be time to do some sledding. If you have never seen snow or tried sledding before, you will definitely fall in love with this activity.The last stop will be at Gotemba Premium Outlets, one of the largest outlets in Japan. They offer over 200 shops including popular Japanese brands as well as luxurious international designer brands. In addition, it is near Mt. Fuji, Hakone, and other resort areas so you'll able to enjoy the nature while shopping. After Gotemba Premium Outlets, your bus will return to Shinjuku.
Mt. Fuji 5th Station Tour, Gotemba Outlet Shopping from Tokyo
This tour will depart from Shinjuku at around 8am. Traveling for about 2 hour by the tour bus and passing through the Fuji Subaru Line, you will reach the first destination Mt. Fuji 5th Station for sightseeing. It is most popular station among foreign travelers due to its beautiful scenery and good atmosphere. Even if you are not a mountain climber, you can still be here in person and experience the fresh air and the nice view! You will be able to visit the Mt. Fuji Komitake Shrine here as well if you have time. Continuing with the tour, the next destination will be the Kawaguchi Lakeside, which the restaurant for lunch is located here. You will enjoy your traditional Japanese style "Houtou Udon Noodles" meal set and take a break here for about 60 minutes. After, you will get ready for the next destination, sightseeing at the Oshino Hakkai. It is a group of springs located in Oshino Village, Yamanashi Prefecture. Snow that melted from Mt. Fuji, is filtered between underground lava, over the course of about 20 years and it creates 8 springs. By going through such a natural process, it created one of the most clearest water in Japan, with the average water temperature of 13 degrees celcius, the water is very freshening. Thus this area is a precious natural treasure in Japan. For the final stop on the tour, you to do some shopping at Gotemba Premium Outlets! It is one of the largest outlets in Japan. There are over 200 shops including popular Japanese brands as well as luxurious international designer's brands. In addition, it is near to Mt. Fuji, Hakone and other resort areas so that you are able to enjoy the nature while shopping. Your bus will return to Shinjuku and arrive at around 6:30pm, concluding the tour.