Hara Museum of Contemporary Art

Housed in a Bauhaus-style mansion from the 1930s, this museum hosts exhibitions from influential contemporary artists, both from Japan and overseas. There are also fascinating permanent installations designed especially for the house’s nooks and crannies. The patio cafe (which overlooks the sculpture garden) and excellent gift shop make the trip out here worthwhile.

It’s 1.5km from Shinagawa Station. Or take bus 96 from platform six (¥210, every 20 minutes) one stop to Gotenyama, from where it's a three-minute walk.