Hatakeyama Collection

Get a feel for wabi-sabi – the aesthetic of perfect imperfections that guides the tea ceremony – at this museum specialising in the pottery and art associated with the traditional ceremony. While the museum itself is rather small, it sits in a woodsy garden with several teahouses. A cup of matcha and a traditional sweet can be had for an extra ¥500. Note that the museum closes for weeks at a time in between exhibitions.

From exit A2 of Takanawadai Station, hang a left at the police box (on your left) and keep going until you see the green-and-white sign (in Japanese) on the utility pole telling you to turn left.