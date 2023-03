Three centuries ago this garden, with strolling paths around a large pond (home to many carp), was the backyard of a vassal to the shogun. Today its the grounds of a swank banquet hall, but usually anyone can enter (some areas are occasionally roped off for weddings). Pick up the Garden Walk brochure at the entrance and don't miss the display of bonsai (there's a 520-year-old pine!).

One of the teahouses, Mu-an, serves matcha (powdered green tea) along with a Japanese sweet.