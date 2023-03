Photos, vintage bottles and posters document the rise of Yebisu, and beer in general, in Japan at this small museum located where the actual Yebisu brewery stood from the late 19th century until 1988. At the ‘tasting salon’ you can sample four kinds of Yebisu beer (¥400 each or three smaller glasses for ¥800). It's behind the Mitsukoshi department store at Yebisu Garden Place.