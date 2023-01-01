Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum

Although the Teien museum often hosts excellent exhibitions – usually of decorative arts – its chief appeal lies in the building itself: it's an art deco structure, a former princely estate built in 1933, designed by French architect Henri Rapin, with much of the original interior intact. Tip: budget time to lounge around on the manicured lawn. A recent renovation saw the addition of a modern annex designed by artist Sugimoto Hiroshi. Note that the museum is closed between exhibitions.

Check the website for occasional performing arts events, sometimes held on the lawn.