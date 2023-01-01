When Western ideas entered Japan following the Meiji Restoration (1868), many artists set out to master oil and canvas. Others poured new energy into nihonga (Japanese-style painting, typically done with mineral pigments on silk or paper) and that's what is featured here. From the collection of 1800 works, a small number are displayed in thematic exhibitions (some famous works are usually included). Note that the museum is closed between exhibitions.
Yamatane Museum of Art
Ebisu, Meguro & Around
