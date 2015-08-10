Private Okinawa Custom One-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle

When making your booking, select whether or not you want to include a local guide with your chartered vehicle. Also select to travel in a limousine, van, or bus, depending on your group's size and preferences.Your driver picks you up from your Naha hotel at 9am. Board the comfortable vehicle and let them know which attractions you wish to visit. The tour is fully customizable to the interests of you and your travel companions.Recommended spots include: Shuri CastleA UNESCO World Heritage Site, Shuri Castle served as a palace for the Ryukyu kings for several centuries until Okinawa became a Japanese prefecture in 1879. (Note: The castle is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of July).Cape Manza A scenic rock formation near Onna Village. The name Manza stems from the original Okinawan dialect, meaning ‘big enough for 10,000 men to sit on this field by the cliffs.'Churaumi AquariumOne of the biggest and the most impressive aquariums in Japan, home to huge whale sharks measuring up to 33-feet (10-meters) long, bull sharks (up to 9.9-feet/3-meters long), manta rays (up to 23-feet/7-meters long), green turtles, and many more. (Note: The aquarium is closed on the first Wednesday and Thursday of December).Once you have seen everything you wish to see and gotten a taste of life on Okinawa, your tour concludes with a convenient drop-off back at your Naha hotel at around 6pm.