The samurai benefactor, Date Masamune, is synonymous with Sendai, and his lasting legacy is a ruined castle set in pleasant gardens.
Sendai activities
Full-Day Historical Cycling Tour in Matsushima
Matsushima has had a long history as a sightseeing spot due to its beautiful landscape. However, this is not the only reason that this area was well-known. This area is also known as a historically important location for being a base of the shogunate during the Sengoku (Warring States) period and is deeply associated with Masamune Date, the samurai ruler of the Sendai region who was known as ”Dokuganryu” (one-eyed hero), as he could only see with one eye.After Matsushima became a base for the Date family, they built a number of impressive facilities such as Zuiganji Temple, registered as a National Treasure and a symbol of Matsushima. These are only a small portions of the fascinating story of Matsushima.10am - Meet your guide at the Matsushima-Kaigan station10:15am to 11:15am - Enjoy a tea ceremony at the Kanrantei Teahouse or Senshin-an.11:30am to 3pm - Cycling tour with a lunch breakYou will visit local, historical sites on a bicycle. This is a great opportunity to learn about the history and culture of Matsushima through seeing the local lifestyle. Visit some of the most popular attractions including the Zuiganji Temple (a National Treasure and Important Cultural Property), Godaido Temple (Important Cultural Property), the Entsuin Temple, and, if time allows, the Pine Tree of "Saigyo Modoshi". 3pm-3:50pm - Ride a sightseeing boatThis is a short cruise of Matsushima Bay in order to enjoy the beautiful landscape from the boat! 4pm - The tour ends at Matsuhima-Kaigan station.
Matsushima and Shiogama Cultural Tour Including One-Way Train Ticket from Tokyo
After Matsushima became a base of the warrior, Masamune Date's, family, they built a number of impressive facilities. One of them, Zuiganji Temple, is registered as National Treasure and is known as a symbol of Matsushima. This area was beloved by Masamune Date due to it being an excellent port city and the hundreds of islands and sunken rocks in the area preventing the invasion of enemies. It is thanks to these islands, Matsushima suffered relatively little damage from the tsunami that followed the great earthquake of March 11th, 2011.Arrive at Tokyo station before 6:45 AM (recommended) and look for Tohoku bullet train (shinkansen) platform. 7:16 AM - Take a bullet train (shinkansen) from Tokyo station and start this relaxing full-day tour in Matsushima. Transfer at Sendai station to JR Senseki line.9:40 AM - Arrive at Hon-shiogama station and your friendly and knowledgeable local guide will be waiting for you at the ticket gate.10:00 AM - Walk to a famous local green tea store for a unique "green tea tasting" experience. You will have a chance to taste a few kinds of high-grade green tea that is served at luxurious hotels and ryokans, as well as a sake-based green tea cocktail. 11am - Visit a local sake brewery.If you are traveling on Sunday, as the sake brewery is closed on Sunday, your guide will take you to a short sightseeing boat ride in Matsushima Bay instead.You will visit a local sake brewery that is famous nationwide and hear about their history, the manufacturing process of sake and types of sake. Also have a chance to taste a few kinds of sake. 12:30pm - Lunch (at your own expense)Several options for lunch, such as sushi, yakiniku, local izakaya restaurant, seafood, oysters, shojin cuisine (vegetarian), etc1:30pm - Tea ceremony and walking tour in Matsushima A tea ceremony experience at the Kanrantei Tea House or Senshin-an.After your tea ceremony experience, you will go on a walking tour of Matsushima. You will visit local historical sites with a guide. This is a great opportunity to learn about the local lifestyle. Some places you will visit include Zuiganji temple (National Treasure and Important Cultural Property), Godaido Temple (Important Cultural Property), Entsuin temple and, if time allows, the Pine Tree of "Saigyo Modish".4:30pm - The tour concludes at Matsuhima-Kaigan station
1-Day Private Sendai Tour
We could customize the tour for you.So this is a sample itinerary, good for explore highlight spot in Sendai city.Meet your guide at Sendai station, and introduce each other with tasting Zunda shake (unique to Sendai).Then, get one day bus tickets and explore Zuihoden (the mausoleum of Shogun) and Osaki Hachimangu Shrine (Shinto shrine, one of the National Treasure of Japan).After that, let's have a lunch! There are so many delicious food and drinks! Beef Tongue? Sushi? Fried Oysters? Oden? Sake?When you feel full, it's time to move to Matsushima bay area by train.At Matsushima Bay Area (One of the three most scenic spots of Japan), we would visit Entsuin Temple (Beautiful Japanese Garden) and Zuiganji Temple (one of the National Treasure of Japan).Through this tour, you would enjoy unique culture and history of Sendai.Let's explore deep Japan!