Welcome to Niigata Prefecture

Skirting the western coast of Tōhoku, Niigata-ken (新潟県) is known for its supreme ski runs, rocky coastal stretches and established onsen villages. In summer, thousands descend on the small village of Naeba for the famed Fuji Rock Festival, while in winter city-slickers carve up the slopes around Myōkō Kōgen and Echigo-Yuzawa Onsen. Its sprawling capital city is an industry and transport hub and easily accessible from Tokyo. The attractive port area is a gateway to quiet Sado-ga-shima, a working island with an interesting history and a rugged natural beauty.