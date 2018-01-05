Welcome to Iwate Prefecture

There are few physical reminders of the pre-eminent, turbulent position of Iwate-ken (岩手県) in Japanese feudal history – aside from the glorious temples of Hiraizumi – but its stature as the country’s second-largest prefecture suggests a hefty natural environment to explore. Sleepy valleys, a rugged coastline and some pretty serious mountains attract discerning hikers and those looking for a village-change, but it’s perhaps the Tōno valley, where countless folk tales are still born and told, where travellers will glimpse that all-too-rare Lost Japan.

