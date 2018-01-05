Welcome to Iwate Prefecture
There are few physical reminders of the pre-eminent, turbulent position of Iwate-ken (岩手県) in Japanese feudal history – aside from the glorious temples of Hiraizumi – but its stature as the country’s second-largest prefecture suggests a hefty natural environment to explore. Sleepy valleys, a rugged coastline and some pretty serious mountains attract discerning hikers and those looking for a village-change, but it’s perhaps the Tōno valley, where countless folk tales are still born and told, where travellers will glimpse that all-too-rare Lost Japan.
The coastal communities here have regrouped admirably since the Great East Earthquake and those with their own wheels, or the patience for the slow trains, will be rewarded with glorious sunrises and welcoming hosts.