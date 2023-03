Sumiyoshi-jinja is said to be the original taisha (grand shrine) of Shintō's Sumiyoshi sect. The main kami (divine beings) enshrined here are protectors of seafarers. Its grounds are hidden off the main street and manage to be both stately and forested.

The shrine is about halfway between Hakata Station (subway or train) and Watanabe-dōri subway station. Just north is the garden and teahouse Rakusuien.