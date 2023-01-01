Nishijin is Kyoto’s traditional textile centre, the source of all those dazzling kimono fabrics and obi (kimono sashes) that you see being paraded about town. The area is famous for Nishijin-ori (Nishijin weaving) and the main attraction is the Nishijin Textile Center. There are quite a few machiya (traditional Japanese townhouses) in this district, so it can be a good place simply to wander, particularly around Jofukuji-dōri. Be sure to stop by traditional indigo dye workshop and store, Aizen Kōbō.