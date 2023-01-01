Raku Museum

Hidden in a residential area in the Nishijin district, this fine museum is dedicated to the art of Raku pottery, a technique involving hand building and low firing, and has strong roots in the tea ceremony. Raku Chōjirō founded Raku ware in the late 16th century when he began making tea bowls, and the family continues to produce Raku pottery today. Exhibitions here display pieces from the family's exquisite collection and change every few months. There are English captions throughout.