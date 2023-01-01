Nishijin Textile Center

In the heart of the Nishijin textile district, this is worth a peek before starting a walk around the area. There are displays of completed fabrics and kimonos, as well as weaving demonstrations, plus a shop selling items on the 2nd floor. Unfortunately, it’s often overrun by large tour groups. It’s on the southwest corner of the Horikawa-dōri and Imadegawa-dōri intersection.

Free 10-minute kimono fashion shows are held daily at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm. You can also try your hand at weaving (40 minutes, ¥2000).