Built in 2005 to welcome foreign dignitaries, the Kyoto State Guest House is not a must-see sight, unless you have a real interest in architecture. English guided 60-minute tours are a bit painfully slow-moving, taking visitors through room by room of the building, which was designed as a modern interpretation of traditional Japanese architecture. The central garden and koi-filled pond is quite lovely and you do get an insight into the incredible craftmanship that has gone into every detail.

Tickets can be booked online in advance or you can show up at the west gate in case there are available spots; you need to arrive 30 minutes early for a bag security check.