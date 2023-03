If you are lucky enough to be in Kyoto during autumn, one of the seasons this subtemple of Daitoku-ji is opened to the public, you should make an effort to visit to see the changing colours. Ōbai-in is a world of interlinked gardens, including an incredibly rich moss garden and a starkly simple kare-sansui (dry landscape) garden. When you enter the Daitoku-ji complex via the east (main) gate, it’s on the left.