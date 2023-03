A subtemple of Daitoku-ji, Zuihō-in enshrines the 16th-century Christian daimyō (domain lord) Ōtomo Sōrin. In the early 1960s, a landscape architect named Shigemori Mirei rearranged the stones in the back rock garden into the shape of a crucifix. More interesting is the main rock garden, which is raked into appealing patterns reminiscent of water ripples. It’s roughly in the middle of the complex; you may have to ask for directions.