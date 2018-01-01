Himeji Castle and Akashi Kaikyo Bridge Tour

Upon pickup at the Hotel Granvia Osaka in the morning, you’re transferred to Osaka station to board the JR Shinkansen (non-reserved seat). After the approximate 30-minute train ride, disembark with your guide at Himeji station for the short walk to UNESCO World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle.This national treasure is also called Shirasagi Castle (White Heron Castle) for its exterior walls that look like a flying white heron. Spend some time inside the castle and stroll outside around the grounds as you learn about the five-story complex, which dates back to the 14th century, from your knowledgeable guide. After your visit to the beautiful castle, you will enjoy a lunch buffet equipped with both Japanese and Western cuisines. After your meal, walk with your guide back to Himeji station to take the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seat) to Maiko station. When your 30-minute ride ends, continue to the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge, which has the longest central span of any suspension bridge in the world.On the first floor at the entrance to the Maiko Marine Promenade, built on the Kobe side, you’ll find information about the bridge, which reaches a height of 154 feet (47 meters) above sea level and 492 feet (150 meters) above ground.Head to the lounge on the 8th floor and peer through an observatory camera — you’ll feel like you’re on top of the bridge’s main tower at some 984 feet (300 meters) in the air. Then enjoy your pedestrian journey on the marine promenade located inside Akashi Kaikyo Bridge as you look out over the sweeping view.Then ride on the JR Special Rapid Service or Rapid Service (non-reserved seat) from Maiko station back to Osaka station, where your guided tour ends in the early evening.