One Day trip to Otaru with luxury private limousine bus
Pick you up in Niseko and take you to Otaru areas. Traveling around one of the historical areas in Hokkaido. Sample itinerary Sapporo=>Otaru 10:00 : Pick up at a hotel in Sapporo 11:00 : Aoyama Villa 13:50 : Nikka Whiskey Yoichi Distillery 16:00 : Sakaimachi Street 19:00 : Drop off at a hotel in Sapporo Niseko=> Otaru 10:00 : Pick up at a hotel in Niseko 12:00 : Aoyama Villa 12:30 : Lunch 13:30 : Sakaimachi street 18:00 : Drop off at a hotel in Niseko Service Our attendant offers various services. We provide information on restaurants and places to visit along the course according to your needs and wishes, always considering the weather conditions. We will take you to various places and facilities according to your request. We also provide you with information on local restaurants and activities. Beverages and snacks made in Hokkaido can be enjoyed on board free of charge. Vehicle with lavatory is on advanced request. Alcohol - Beer, Japanese Sake, Wine (Red / White) Soft drink - Japanese Tea, Apple Juice, Soda, Mineral Water, Coffee, Woo Long Tea Soup - Potato, Kelp Flavor Captain Seats, Sofa, Refrigerator, CD/DVD player, Wi-Fi, Blankets, disposable slippers
One Day trip to Noboribetsu with luxury private limousine bus
Pick you up in Niseko and take you to Noboribetsu area. Visiting Aquarium, Bear park, or Japanese cultural Edo village with our luxury limousine bus. Sample itinerary 9:00 : Pick up at a hotel in Niseko or Sapporo 11:00 : Marine Park Nixe 12:30 : Lunch 14:00 : Noboribetsu Bear Park 15:30 : Jigoku Dani 18:00 : Drop off at a hotel in Niseko or Sapporo Private AttendantOur attendant offers various services. We provide information on restaurants and places to visit along the course according to your needs and wishes, always considering the weather conditions. We will take you to various places and facilities according to your request. We also provide you with information on local restaurants and activities. Service and Amenity Beverages and snacks made in Hokkaido can be enjoyed on board free of charge. Vehicle with lavatory is on advanced request. Alcohol - Beer, Japanese Sake, Wine (Red / White) Soft drink - Japanese Tea, Apple Juice, Soda, Mineral Water, Coffee, Woo Long Tea Soup - Potato, Kelp Flavor Captain Seats, Sofa, Refrigerator, CD/DVD player, Wi-Fi, Blankets, disposable slippers
Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Niseko (8 Seater with Luggage)
Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or NisekoDrop-off Location: Niseko or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Niseko, or to be picked up from Niseko and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 8 passengers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers Inclusions: - Driver - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras: - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
Private Transfer: New Chitose Airport to Niseko (15 Seater with Luggage)
Pick-up Location: New Chitose Airport or NisekoDrop-off Location: Niseko or New Chitose Airport The rate is a one-way private transfer. Guest can request to be picked up at New Chitose Airport and dropped off in Niseko, or to be picked up from Niseko and transfer to New Chitose Airport. Maximum passengers: 15 passengers with luggageChild seat and Infant seat are available for free of charge (Pre-booking is required).SkyExpress offers world-class private transfer services, complete with: Meet & greet with name board at arrival gate Refresher towels Free Wi-Fi on all our vehicle Each vehicle is tracked via GPS showing speed, location & heading No surcharge for early or late night transfers Inclusions: - Driver - Fuel - Insurance - Tax Extras: - Stopover (per hour or part thereof): 5,000 yen - Waiting Charges (per hour or part thereof): 6,000 yen - Additional Stop: 4,000 yen per stop (The fare includes 1 pick-up location and up to 2 drop-off locations within the same area. These details must be informed at the reservation.) Terms and conditions apply.
Sapporo Snow Festival & Hokkaido Highlights
This quick five-day trip to the famous Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the most unique specifically-winter tours we offer. Explore the celebrated snow and ice sculptures created for this amazing event (held yearly since 1950), visit a light festival in the coastal town of Otaru, hike to see the geysers in Jigokudani, and opt to enjoy hot springs with a stay in Noboribetsu. Opt to stick around post-tour and take advantage of the chance to ski in winter-perfect Hokkaido. This tour is the ideal add-on to any winter travel in this part of the world.