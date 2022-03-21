At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…
Amami Islands
The Amami archipelago (奄美諸島) comprises Kagoshima prefecture's southernmost islands and boasts excellent beaches and subtropical forests. The main gateway and transport hub, Amami-Ōshima, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, due to new airline routes, improved ferry connections and tourism infrastructure. The latter includes a handful of fresh, appealing accommodation offerings for the discerning traveller.
The other islands in the chain are dominated by sugar-cane cultivation and are less geared for tourism, but each has its own low-key charms beyond pretty, quiet beaches and uncrowded dive spots. Tokunoshima has great snorkelling and Hawaii-esque vistas, while delightfully rusty and retro Okinoerabu-jima (also experiencing a slow but steady visitor upswing) adds intriguing caves and giant banyan trees to the mix.
Furthest south, tiny Yoron-tō – within sight of Okinawa-hontō – is an important hub for inter-island transport and for the preservation of local language and culture.
Explore Amami Islands
- YYoron Minzoku-mura
At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…
- ŌŌhama Seaside Park
With forest rolling down to white sand and turquoise water, the Ōhama Seaside Park complex is best known for its lovely beach, which is popular for…
- OOganeku-kaigan
The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a…
- AAmami-no-Sato
Though most displays are in Japanese, there's enough multimedia here to make this cultural and natural-history museum engaging, even for non-Japanese…
- SSakibaru Beach
This stunner of a beach lies about 4.5km up a point of land just north of Kise (about 20km northeast of Naze). Take a Sani-bound bus from Naze and get off…
- SShōryū-dō
On the southwest slopes of Ōyama (the mountain at the west end of the island), you will find this brilliant limestone cave with 600m of walkways, disco…
- MMushiroze
About 9km north of the airport at the northwestern tip of the island, Mushiroze is an interesting collection of wave-smoothed rocks that makes a great…
- TTomori-kaigan
It's easy to get to this beach, which offers brilliant white sand and some great snorkelling with a channel leading outside the reef. It's about 3km north…
- TTerasaki-kaigan
On the northeast coast, Terasaki-kaigan represents the archetypical Amami beach, with its white sand, rocky outcrops and aquamarine water.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Amami Islands.
See
Yoron Minzoku-mura
At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…
See
Ōhama Seaside Park
With forest rolling down to white sand and turquoise water, the Ōhama Seaside Park complex is best known for its lovely beach, which is popular for…
See
Oganeku-kaigan
The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a…
See
Amami-no-Sato
Though most displays are in Japanese, there's enough multimedia here to make this cultural and natural-history museum engaging, even for non-Japanese…
See
Sakibaru Beach
This stunner of a beach lies about 4.5km up a point of land just north of Kise (about 20km northeast of Naze). Take a Sani-bound bus from Naze and get off…
See
Shōryū-dō
On the southwest slopes of Ōyama (the mountain at the west end of the island), you will find this brilliant limestone cave with 600m of walkways, disco…
See
Mushiroze
About 9km north of the airport at the northwestern tip of the island, Mushiroze is an interesting collection of wave-smoothed rocks that makes a great…
See
Tomori-kaigan
It's easy to get to this beach, which offers brilliant white sand and some great snorkelling with a channel leading outside the reef. It's about 3km north…
See
Terasaki-kaigan
On the northeast coast, Terasaki-kaigan represents the archetypical Amami beach, with its white sand, rocky outcrops and aquamarine water.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Amami Islands
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.