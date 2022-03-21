©Samuel Spicer/Alamy Stock Photo

Amami Islands

The Amami archipelago (奄美諸島) comprises Kagoshima prefecture's southernmost islands and boasts excellent beaches and subtropical forests. The main gateway and transport hub, Amami-Ōshima, has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, due to new airline routes, improved ferry connections and tourism infrastructure. The latter includes a handful of fresh, appealing accommodation offerings for the discerning traveller.

The other islands in the chain are dominated by sugar-cane cultivation and are less geared for tourism, but each has its own low-key charms beyond pretty, quiet beaches and uncrowded dive spots. Tokunoshima has great snorkelling and Hawaii-esque vistas, while delightfully rusty and retro Okinoerabu-jima (also experiencing a slow but steady visitor upswing) adds intriguing caves and giant banyan trees to the mix.

Furthest south, tiny Yoron-tō – within sight of Okinawa-hontō – is an important hub for inter-island transport and for the preservation of local language and culture.

Explore Amami Islands

  • Y

    Yoron Minzoku-mura

    At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…

  • Ō

    Ōhama Seaside Park

    With forest rolling down to white sand and turquoise water, the Ōhama Seaside Park complex is best known for its lovely beach, which is popular for…

  • O

    Oganeku-kaigan

    The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a…

  • A

    Amami-no-Sato

    Though most displays are in Japanese, there's enough multimedia here to make this cultural and natural-history museum engaging, even for non-Japanese…

  • S

    Sakibaru Beach

    This stunner of a beach lies about 4.5km up a point of land just north of Kise (about 20km northeast of Naze). Take a Sani-bound bus from Naze and get off…

  • S

    Shōryū-dō

    On the southwest slopes of Ōyama (the mountain at the west end of the island), you will find this brilliant limestone cave with 600m of walkways, disco…

  • M

    Mushiroze

    About 9km north of the airport at the northwestern tip of the island, Mushiroze is an interesting collection of wave-smoothed rocks that makes a great…

  • T

    Tomori-kaigan

    It's easy to get to this beach, which offers brilliant white sand and some great snorkelling with a channel leading outside the reef. It's about 3km north…

  • T

    Terasaki-kaigan

    On the northeast coast, Terasaki-kaigan represents the archetypical Amami beach, with its white sand, rocky outcrops and aquamarine water.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Amami Islands.

  • See

    Yoron Minzoku-mura

    At the island's southeastern tip, the excellent Yoron Minzoku-mura is a collection of traditional thatch-roofed island dwellings and storehouses that…

  • See

    Ōhama Seaside Park

    With forest rolling down to white sand and turquoise water, the Ōhama Seaside Park complex is best known for its lovely beach, which is popular for…

  • See

    Oganeku-kaigan

    The popular Oganeku-kaigan is Yoron-tō's best beach, located on the eastern side of the island. About 500m offshore from here lies Yurigahama (百合ヶ浜), a…

  • See

    Amami-no-Sato

    Though most displays are in Japanese, there's enough multimedia here to make this cultural and natural-history museum engaging, even for non-Japanese…

  • See

    Sakibaru Beach

    This stunner of a beach lies about 4.5km up a point of land just north of Kise (about 20km northeast of Naze). Take a Sani-bound bus from Naze and get off…

  • See

    Shōryū-dō

    On the southwest slopes of Ōyama (the mountain at the west end of the island), you will find this brilliant limestone cave with 600m of walkways, disco…

  • See

    Mushiroze

    About 9km north of the airport at the northwestern tip of the island, Mushiroze is an interesting collection of wave-smoothed rocks that makes a great…

  • See

    Tomori-kaigan

    It's easy to get to this beach, which offers brilliant white sand and some great snorkelling with a channel leading outside the reef. It's about 3km north…

  • See

    Terasaki-kaigan

    On the northeast coast, Terasaki-kaigan represents the archetypical Amami beach, with its white sand, rocky outcrops and aquamarine water.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Amami Islands

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.