Bluefields Great House

Philip Gosse was one of the great polymaths of his time: the man who both popularized the aquarium and modified its design, and illustrator of gorgeously detailed renditions of Jamaican birdlife. His old home, naught but a ruin located 400m inland towards Brighton from the Bluefields police station, is worth visiting for historical novelty more than anything, to see where the author of Illustrations of the Birds of Jamaica and A Naturalist’s Sojourn in Jamaica once laid his head.

There’s a lovely breadfruit tree on site, said to be the first on the island.