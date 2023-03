Take the road for around 1km through Roaring River Park to a beautiful sinkhole that is surrounded by a landscaped garden full of ginger torch and heliconia. The sinkhole is under Swiss ownership now, and pricey, but you’ll get the chance to take a cool dip with the fish in the turquoise waters.

It's possible to stay in a three-room cottage on the property (US$360 per night); there's a three-night minimum stay during high season. Meals can be arranged.