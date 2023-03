This natural beauty spot revolves around a series of caves, rich with Taíno and runaway slave history. A guide shows you around, and you then swim in the mineral spring inside the cave or the 'bottomless' blue hole outside it.

At research time, lack of management had resulted in some members of the local community soliciting custom in a pushy manner, conducting tours with faulty flashlights, and then shaking you down for tips. Check whether the situation has changed.