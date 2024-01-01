Well signed from the Winston Jones Hwy (A2), this beach is a narrow stretch of pale sand, as beautiful as it is ignored by foreign tourists (although it’s quite popular with locals on weekends). During the early evening and on weekends, you’ll find a nice collection of food stalls featuring locally caught fresh fish and plenty of Red Stripe.
Bluefields Beach Park
Jamaica
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
19.91 MILES
You can smell the sweetness of molasses wafting from the Appleton Estate well before you reach it, almost a mile northeast of Maggotty. The largest and…
13.6 MILES
Deeply secluded in St Elizabeth parish, you’d be forgiven for thinking YS Falls emerged out of Eden. This series of seven cascades, hemmed in by limestone…
27.2 MILES
This splendid 1770s mansion is the most famous great house in Jamaica. John Palmer, a wealthy plantation owner, and his wife, Rose (after whom the house…
28.29 MILES
This marvelous estate, sitting high on a hill, is not as famous as Jamaica's most famous great house, but offers a far more intimate and interesting…
22.86 MILES
Seven Mile Beach was initially touted on tourism posters as ‘seven miles of nothing but you and the sea.’ True, sunbathers still lie half submerged in the…
13.1 MILES
Few of Jamaica's waterfall experiences match Mayfield Falls for crowd-free natural beauty. Picture this: you climb into the cool river beneath giant…
26.34 MILES
A lane lined with palm trees leads you to the landscaped grounds of Hampden Great House estate, dotted with strutting peacocks. Tours assemble beneath a…
21.92 MILES
This well-curated, revamped museum, peppered with period objects, takes you through the history of western Jamaica, from the Cohaba ceremonies of the…
Nearby Jamaica attractions
0.49 MILES
Philip Gosse was one of the great polymaths of his time: the man who both popularized the aquarium and modified its design, and illustrator of gorgeously…
1.05 MILES
There are actually two small Belmont Beaches, but one is too rocky to relax on and the other is a major mooring point for fishing boats. That said, if the…
1.55 MILES
Many monuments make a political statement, and the memorial to reggae superstar Peter Tosh, just off the beach road in Belmont, is no exception. And the…
7.23 MILES
The English colonialists never completed the Savanna-la-Mar Fort at the foot of Great George St. Parts of it collapsed into the swamps within a few years…
7.45 MILES
The most interesting building in town is the Sav courthouse, built in 1925, where there’s a fountain made of cast iron inscribed with the words, ‘Keep the…
7.49 MILES
This church, opposite the courthouse, was built in 1905. It’s uninspired, but has a stately pipe organ that was dedicated in 1914.
7.71 MILES
At the north end of town by the roundabout known as Hendon Circle is the very handsome Manning’s School, built in 1738 and named after Westmoreland…
7.94 MILES
This natural beauty spot revolves around a series of caves, rich with Taíno and runaway slave history. A guide shows you around, and you then swim in the…