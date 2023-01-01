Port Morant’s courthouse was rebuilt in limestone and red brick after being destroyed in the 1865 rebellion and burned down again in early 2007. Its ruins stand defiantly behind an empty plinth that once bore an Edna Manley statue of Paul Bogle, his hands clasped over the hilt of a machete. Bogle is buried beside the courthouse alongside a mass grave holding the remains of many slaves who lost their lives in the rebellion.

Diagonally across from the courthouse is a handsome, ochre-colored Anglican church dating to 1881.