Scuola Grande della Misericordia

One of Venice’s seven grand confraternities, the Misericordia was the seat of the wealthy silk weavers guild that commissioned this enormous classical hall. In 1532 Jacopo Sansovino was brought on board, brainstorming the idea of a Roman basilica within a traditional Venetian frame. No expense was spared on the interiors either, which were frescoed by Veronese, Zanchi, Pellegrini and Tintoretto. In 1914 it was taken over by the Reyer Sports Club, providing a beautiful backdrop to their basketball competitions.