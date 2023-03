Sior Rioba, a gent in an outsized turban, has been hanging out at the corner of Campo dei Mori since the Middle Ages. The square's name is a misnomer, as Rioba and his three buddies are believed to represent the Greek Mastelli family, 12th-century merchants from Morea. The Mastelli brothers became notorious for their eager participation in Doge Dandolo’s sacking of Constantinople and, according to legend, Mary Magdalene herself turned them into stone.